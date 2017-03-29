Vacant house damaged by arson

BAKER - Baton Rouge Firefighters have determined arson to be the cause of a fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a vacant home.

According to Baton Rouge Fire Department officials, firefighters responded to the house fire in the 200 block of E. Jefferson St. around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from a home that appeared to be boarded up.

Firefighters discovered flames in a back room of the building.

When the fire was extinguished, investigators determined arson caused $8,000 in damage to the structure.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.