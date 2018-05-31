Utility worker dealing with downed line hit by vehicle in Livingston Parish

MAUREPAS - A utility worker doing work on Hwy. 22 was hit by a vehicle and rushed to a hospital Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on La. 22 near La. 16 in Livingston Parish as work to repair a downed utility line was going on. Earlier, state highway monitors warned of a closure on La. 22 in the area to make the repairs.

LA 22 is closed in both directions at Weeds Road (about 1 mile east of LA 16) due to a downed utility line, for about the next hour. Congestion is minimal. Use alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 31, 2018

The crash happened toward the end of the planned closure.

A State Police crash investigator was working to determine how the driver hit the worker and if a citation is warranted.

The worker was taken to a hospital with a broken leg.

