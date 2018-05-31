88°
Utility worker dealing with downed line hit by vehicle in Livingston Parish

Thursday, May 31 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

MAUREPAS  - A utility worker doing work on Hwy. 22 was hit by a vehicle and rushed to a hospital Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on La. 22 near La. 16 in Livingston Parish as work to repair a downed utility line was going on.  Earlier, state highway monitors warned of a closure on La. 22 in the area to make the repairs.

The crash happened toward the end of the planned closure.

A State Police crash investigator was working to determine how the driver hit the worker and if a citation is warranted.

The worker was taken to a hospital with a broken leg.

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

