Utility work to reduce Nicholson Drive to one lane starting Monday

BATON ROUGE - Drivers can expect delays next week on Nicholson Drive as crews work in the area.

According to DOTD, the southbound side of Nicholson Drive from St. Philip Street to Terrace Street will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day starting Monday and ending Friday. The lane shift is being done for utility work.

Drivers are asked to use caution near the work zone and should be on the lookout for crews and equipment.