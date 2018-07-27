88°
Latest Weather Blog
Utility work to reduce Nicholson Drive to one lane starting Monday
BATON ROUGE - Drivers can expect delays next week on Nicholson Drive as crews work in the area.
According to DOTD, the southbound side of Nicholson Drive from St. Philip Street to Terrace Street will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day starting Monday and ending Friday. The lane shift is being done for utility work.
Drivers are asked to use caution near the work zone and should be on the lookout for crews and equipment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Some fear DOTD projects in Old South Baton Rouge are bad for...
-
National Guard dispatched to Clinton for drinking water issue Thursday
-
Dashcam video catches passenger stuffing trash in storm drain
-
Haphazardly written recall petition focuses on Wicker after she voted for Amoroso
-
Rotting tree hanging over power lines worries Baton Rouge resident