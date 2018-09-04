Utility crews on guard as tropical storm approaches

BATON ROUGE - Utility crews are preparing for Tropical Storm Gordon, trimming and cutting trees to protect power lines

“We certainly want members and the community to be safe if they are downed power lines or even tree limbs that it could create an unsafe situation,” said Demco’s Latona.

Before the land fall of tropical storm Gordon, utility crews trimmed and chopped all kinds of tree debris. Latona says being prepared is key.

“Yes we are always cutting trees to maintain that right of way. We want to get those leaning trees and problem spots taken care of before a storm,” said Latona.

Baton Rouge is loaded with oak tress, their sheer size presents a potential problem.

“We are connected to a grid on Highland Road, and there are a bunch of trees on Highland Road," Tassin said.

The trees located in that area are vulnerable to high winds, leaving people with lots of debris.

“Its a mess, I tell you. You know you have to clean up your yard,” Tassin said.

The clean-up is not the worst part she has to deal with.

“If they hit the electricity line and stuff, you are out of electricity,” she added.

However, Crews are hoping a little preparation goes a long way this hurricane season.



“We will have our crews on call, and available to respond in the areas that are more effective,” Latona said.

Both Demco and Entergy were out Tuesday hoping to prevent as many power outages as possible. If you find yourself in any danger of a downed line or tree limb during this storm, you are urged to report it.