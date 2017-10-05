Utility companies prepare for Tropical Storm Nate

BATON ROUGE - Crews from DEMCO and Entergy are getting ready in the event Tropical Storm Nate enters the gulf.

Utility companies are preparing for any potential impact that may affect Southeast Louisiana.

"Ensuring that our fuel tanks are full...to be able to provide fuel, for any large emergency where outside crews are coming in," DEMCO's David Latona said. "But also every bit of equipment is ready."

Demco serves seven parishes surrounding Baton Rouge. Latona said they do not know what's going to happen but they are ready to get to work.

"If we can make an assumption, it's the wind damage definitely," Latona said. "There's not predicted to be as much precipitation as in the past, but you never know...we want to be prepared for whatever storm may hit."

New Orleans based energy company, Entergy, is preparing for the possibility of heavy rains and hurricane force wind. Entergy told customers that "line crews and contractors are on alert and ready to safely restore service as quickly as possible."

Denham Springs DEMCO customer Burt Richard says he's not too concerned, but he has food and water in stock.

"I'll help others that need it," Richard said. "I know that DEMCO...they'll be out in full force."