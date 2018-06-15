Utility cable stretching over street removed following call to 2OYS

BATON ROUGE - Fast action for 2 On Your Side Friday. A mess left behind by a fallen tree limb has been cleaned up after Arthur Scott said he was having trouble getting any response. A cable that's been sitting in the road for nearly two weeks has been removed from the roadway.

When Scott contacted WBRZ Friday morning, he said he wasn't getting any answers.

"I've called AT&T several times and they haven't given me any response," he said.

Early last week, Scott says a storm rolled through Gore Road off of Highway 19. A large limb fell from the tree in front of his house and landed on the utility lines. The lines were pulled into the street, tearing the connection from his house and the utility pole. Scott says he had to replace the weathervane on his roof and his Entergy electric box. It cost him $1,200.

The power has been restored, but the large limb has been sitting in Scott's drainage ditch and he was waiting for the rest of the job to be completed.

"AT&T has not picked up their cables off the ground," he said.

Up until Friday afternoon, the AT&T cables were stretched across the street. Scott says Gore Road is a cut-through and hundreds of cars have run over that cable since it's been down. He assumes the cable has been live the whole time because he's had all of his utilities.

Around 3 o'clock Friday afternoon, Scott called 2 On Your Side saying AT&T was in front of his house moving the cable from the road. The company says a crew was on-site working to repair the downed line on Gore Road. If residents have questions about any AT&T equipment, they can contact the 24-hour equipment service line at 1-800-288-2020.

The City-Parish also tells WBRZ the Department of Public Works will check on the limb that's down in the drainage ditch Monday. It has to check to see if the tree stands in the right-of-way.