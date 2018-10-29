81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Utah woman gives birth in middle of intersection

1 hour 20 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, October 29 2018 Oct 29, 2018 October 29, 2018 1:58 PM October 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTSU
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) - A Utah woman is crediting twin sisters for helping deliver her baby as she was stopped at an intersection.
  
Emily Acor tells Salt Lake City's KSL-TV that she was resting at home in Orem with her new daughter, Sophia, Monday after the delivery.
  
Acor says she was heading to the hospital with her mother Friday evening when her water broke.
  
They stopped the car in the middle of an intersection and Acor's mother flagged down two women for help.
  
Sisters Ashley Haws and Adrienne Braun helped deliver Sophia.
  
Acor, who has two other children, says she now considers the sisters part of the family.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days