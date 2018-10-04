Latest Weather Blog
Utah man arrested in sending suspicious envelope to Trump
LOGAN, Utah (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man has been arrested in connection with suspicious envelopes sent to President Donald Trump and others.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney for Utah said Wednesday that 39-year-old William Clyde Allen III was taken into custody Wednesday in Logan, a small city in northern Utah. Pentagon authorities say two envelopes were addressed to top military chiefs containing the substance from which the poison ricin is derived. Another envelope was sent to the president with unknown contents.
The Secret Service says it didn't reach the White House. A Pentagon spokeswoman says the envelopes addressed to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and the Navy's top officer, Adm. John Richardson, contained castor seeds. They were isolated at a mail screening facility and sent to the FBI.
No attorney was immediately listed for Allen.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dos Equis promises free beer for fans of winning team amid Les...
-
Permit office shocked to learn about Restore Louisiana elevation requirement
-
Support continues for slain LSU basketball player Wayde Sims
-
LSU set to demolish, replace older dorms on campus
-
More offers for sex from attorney who wants to be a 'sugar...