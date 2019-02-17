Utah man accused of calling in La. bomb threat

GEISMAR - Sheriff's deputies said a Utah man has been charged with calling in a bomb threat to an Ascension Parish chemical plant on Sept. 11.

Deputies charged Terry Randall Cox, 34, with terrorizing. They said he was a contract worker at the PCS Nitrogen Plant in Geismar.

Investigators said the threat was called in to the plant from a cell phone belonging to Cox. As a result of the threat, authorities had to evacuate the entire plant and send 540 workers home for the day.

Deputies booked Cox into the parish jail, where he is awaiting bond.