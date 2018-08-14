Utah firefighter killed battling California blaze

LAKEPORT, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a Utah firefighter has died battling the largest recorded blaze in California history.

Authorities say the man died Monday night at a hospital after he was injured at the site of the Mendocino Complex fire north of San Francisco. Details haven't been released.

It was announced this evening that a firefighter from a Utah fire department was killed today while working on the #MendocinoComplexFire . Our hearts are with his family. — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) August 14, 2018

Firefighters from all over the country have been helping California battle a series of deadly and devastating wildfires in recent weeks that have spread through drought-parched forests and rural communities. Six firefighters have died in those wildfires.

The deadliest fire, the Carr Fire, has left eight people dead, including three firefighters.