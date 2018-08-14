Latest Weather Blog
Utah firefighter killed battling California blaze
LAKEPORT, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a Utah firefighter has died battling the largest recorded blaze in California history.
Authorities say the man died Monday night at a hospital after he was injured at the site of the Mendocino Complex fire north of San Francisco. Details haven't been released.
It was announced this evening that a firefighter from a Utah fire department was killed today while working on the #MendocinoComplexFire . Our hearts are with his family.— Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) August 14, 2018
Firefighters from all over the country have been helping California battle a series of deadly and devastating wildfires in recent weeks that have spread through drought-parched forests and rural communities. Six firefighters have died in those wildfires.
The deadliest fire, the Carr Fire, has left eight people dead, including three firefighters.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Demolition ceremony at Denham Springs Elementary set for Tuesday
-
Demolition ceremony at Denham Springs Elementary set for Tuesday
-
Residents fear Hood Road becoming popular for body disposal
-
EBR school board member issues apology for profanity-laced tirade aimed at teens
-
Licensed employee allows Ascension mosquito abatement to take flight