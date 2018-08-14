77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Utah firefighter killed battling California blaze

2 hours 45 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 August 14, 2018 5:24 AM August 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LAKEPORT, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a Utah firefighter has died battling the largest recorded blaze in California history.

Authorities say the man died Monday night at a hospital after he was injured at the site of the Mendocino Complex fire north of San Francisco. Details haven't been released.

Firefighters from all over the country have been helping California battle a series of deadly and devastating wildfires in recent weeks that have spread through drought-parched forests and rural communities. Six firefighters have died in those wildfires.

The deadliest fire, the Carr Fire, has left eight people dead, including three firefighters.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days