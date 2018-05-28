USS Kidd set to hold annual Memorial Day service

BATON ROUGE - A large crowd is expected at the USS Kidd for the annual Memorial Day Remembrance Event.

This year's ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Louisiana Memorial Plaza. Veterans are encouraged to wear their service uniform and guests are asked to wear anything patriotic to show their support.

As it has been in the past, the service will focus on Gold Star families, families that have lost a family member serving in a branch of the armed forces. This year's speaker is Walter Mixon is who lost his son, Corporal Justin Ray Mixon, in Iraq ten years ago. Mixon's name is just one of several thousand placed on the Louisiana Memorial Wall.

During Monday's event, attendees will be able to place a poppy beside those names.