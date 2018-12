USPS limiting service Wednesday to mourn George H.W. Bush

To honor the legacy of late president George H.W. Bush, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail delivery on Wednesday, December 5.

USPS says all post office locations will be closed, and regular mail will not be delivered on Dec. 5. However, package mail delivery will be limited.

President Trump has declared December 5 a national day of mourning.

