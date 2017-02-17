USPS commemorates JFK with President's Day stamp

The U.S. Postal Service will commemorate the centennial of President John F. Kennedy’s birth by dedicating a new Forever stamp in his honor.

The dedication will be made at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. The stamps will be available in post offices nationwide by Feb. 21.

The artwork on the stamp shows Kennedy in a reflective pose in Aaron Shikler’s 1970 oil painting.

“Our family is honored that the Postal Service is commemorating my grandfather with this stamp,” said Jack Schlossberg, grandson of John F. Kennedy. “As we mark the centennial of his birth, we hope that the stamp will be an enduring symbol of President Kennedy’s call for service, innovation, and inclusion, and his belief that we each have the power to make this world a better place.”

Kennedy was born May 29, 1917.

For more information, go to the USPS website.