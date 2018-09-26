USDA: Meat recalled for E. coli sold at Target, Sam's Club, Albertsons nationwide

Reports say that more than 66 tons of ground beef that was recalled last week was sold national wide at Target, Sam's Club, and Albertsons stores.

The recall was issued due to E. coli contamination. WWL-TV says the USDA issued a list Monday of where the beef was sold. Retailers known to have received the beef include:

- Aldi (Stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin)

- FoodMaxx (Stores in California)

- Meijer (Nationwide)

- Pak N Save (Stores in California)

- Safeway/Albertson's (Nationwide)

- Sam's Club (Nationwide)

- Target (Nationwide)

- Vons (Stores in California)

Officials say at least one person had died and 17 people have gotten sick from the ground beef from Cargill Meat Solutions.

List of recalled meat:

- 3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749057646

- 3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 0022874900265310-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749089098

- 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749002751

- 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749003536

- 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749003568

- 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749402773