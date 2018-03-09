67°
USDA: Local farmers eligible for loans after January freeze

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared six Louisiana parishes eligible for disaster assistance as a result of damage and losses caused by January's freeze.

The USDA designated West Baton Rouge Parish was a primary disaster area. East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee Parishes are named as contiguous disaster area, a news release said.

Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said farmers in these parishes are eligible for low-interest emergency loans from the Farm Service Agency. Farmers in eligible areas have eight months from the disaster declaration date to apply for emergency loans to help cover losses.

For more information click HERE.

