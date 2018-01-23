USA Gymnastics suspends ex-women's coach Geddert

LANSING, Mich. - USA Gymnastics has suspended former U.S. women's national team coach John Geddert, the owner of the Twistars gymnastics club near Lansing, Michigan.

Disgraced former USA Gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar last year pleaded guilty to sexual abuse charges involving a girl under 13 and two teenagers at Twistars.

USA Gymnastics did not disclose its reasons for suspending Geddert, whose only comment came in a statement last March in which he expressed "zero knowledge" of the allegations against Nassar.

Geddert was the U.S. coach at the 2012 Olympics, where the team won its first title in women's gymnastics since 1996. He was also the personal coach of 2011 national champion Jordyn Wieber, who last week was among the victims who confronted Nassar during his sentencing hearing along with fellow Olympian Aly Raisman.