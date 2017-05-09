Latest Weather Blog
US watched Russia penetrate French systems during election
WASHINGTON - A top U.S. cyber official says the United States watched Russians penetrate France's computer networks and tipped French officials before the hacking became public during the country's recent election.
Adm. Mike Rogers, head of the U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, says the U.S. is working with France and Germany to counter disinformation campaigns during elections.
France's election campaign commission says "a significant amount of data" - and some fake information - was leaked on social networks following a hacking attack on Emmanuel Macron's successful presidential campaign.
Rogers also told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that the U.S. is still working on a comprehensive cyber policy to counter what he called a "brave new world" in the cyber domain.
