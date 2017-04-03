68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US warns companies not to overlook qualified Americans

1 hour 39 minutes 45 seconds ago April 03, 2017 Apr 3, 2017 Monday, April 03 2017 April 03, 2017 8:29 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Washington Examiner

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is warning U.S. companies that it will investigate those that discriminate against qualified American workers in favor of foreigners.

The Justice Department issued a warning Monday as companies began applying for coveted skilled-worker visas. That program is used mostly by technology companies to bring in programmers and other specialized workers from other countries.

The Trump administration has long promised to crack down on businesses that discriminate against U.S. workers by using the visa program to hire foreigners. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services also announced Monday that it would step up its reviews of employers that use H-1B visas.

The Obama administration sued companies for violating the Immigration and Nationality Act's anti-discrimination provisions. But Monday's statement appears to be a new warning to employers not to displace Americans.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days