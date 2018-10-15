76°
US wants drugmakers to put prices in TV ads

Monday, October 15 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The federal government wants to force drugmakers to disclose prices for prescription medicines in their TV commercials.
  
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said a proposal unveiled Monday would apply to brand-name drugs that are covered by the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
  
Hours earlier, the drug industry's main trade group said drug companies were willing to disclose the prices on websites, but not in commercials. The drugmakers said they would provide a website in the ads that would include the list price and likely out-of-pocket costs.
  
But Azar said putting the prices on a website isn't the same thing and patients deserve to know the cost.
  
While most patients don't pay the full price, insurance plans base their copayments on the list price. Patients with high deductibles or no insurance sometimes pay the full price.

