US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment to Russia's doorstep

WARSAW, Poland - American soldiers are rolling into Poland today.



U.S. Army vehicles and soldiers in camouflage crossed into southwestern Poland from Germany and are heading for Zagan, where they'll be based.



Poles have wanted U.S. troops on their soil as a deterrent against Russia.



But there are anxieties that the enhanced security could eventually be undermined by the pro-Kremlin views of President-elect Donald Trump.