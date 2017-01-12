64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment to Russia's doorstep

1 hour 31 minutes 55 seconds ago January 12, 2017 Jan 12, 2017 Thursday, January 12 2017 January 12, 2017 7:16 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland - American soldiers are rolling into Poland today.

U.S. Army vehicles and soldiers in camouflage crossed into southwestern Poland from Germany and are heading for Zagan, where they'll be based.

Poles have wanted U.S. troops on their soil as a deterrent against Russia.

But there are anxieties that the enhanced security could eventually be undermined by the pro-Kremlin views of President-elect Donald Trump.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days