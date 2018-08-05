89°
US teacher rows solo across Atlantic in record time

1 hour 53 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, August 05 2018 Aug 5, 2018 August 05, 2018 10:27 AM August 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LONDON (AP) - A high school science teacher from Cincinnati, Ohio, has rowed solo across the Atlantic, setting a record for a west-to-east crossing.
  
Bryce Carlson arrived at St. Mary in the Scilly Isles, off England's southwestern tip, late Saturday - 38 days, six hours and 49 minutes after setting out from St. John's, Newfoundland.
  
The 37-year-old rowed more than 2,000 nautical miles (3,200 kilometers) in his 20-foot (6-meter) boat, Lucille. He said he had "a lot of luck along the way."
  
The Ocean Rowing Society on Sunday listed Carlson's time on its website as the fastest for a west-to-east unsupported solo row. The previous record was 53 days, eight hours and 26 minutes.
  
Carlson is also the first American to complete the feat, according to the society.
