US student freed from North Korean prison dies

CINCINNATI, Oh. - Family says Otto Warmbier, a US student freed from North Korea last week, has died according to a statement released by an Ohio hospital.

Warmbier was released from a North Korean prison and returned home last week, but was in a coma and undergoing treatment at an Ohio hospital where he was taken shortly after arriving on US soil.

An airplane carrying Warmbier, who is from Ohio, landed in Cincinnati late Tuesday night. The 22-year-old was then taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Warmbier was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor in North Korea for alleged anti-state acts.

Warmbier, a University of Virginia undergraduate, was convicted and sentenced in a one-hour trial in North Korea's Supreme Court in March 2016. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor for subversion after he tearfully confessed that he had tried to steal a propaganda banner.

Warmbier's release came during a visit to North Korea by former NBA star Dennis Rodman, one of few people to have met both North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump, who was Rodman's boss on "Celebrity Apprentice."

Department of State spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters Rodman had nothing to do with Warmbier's release. Rodman, who has traveled to the isolated nation four times since 2013, had told reporters before arriving in Pyongyang that he hopes his trip will "open a door" for Trump.