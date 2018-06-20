86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US stepping up Earth's protection from asteroids, comets

1 hour 35 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 June 20, 2018 2:48 PM June 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The U.S. government is stepping up efforts to protect the planet from incoming asteroids that could wipe out entire regions or even continents.

The National Science and Technology Council released a report Wednesday calling for improved asteroid detection, tracking and deflection. NASA is participating, along with federal emergency and White House officials.

For now, scientists know of no asteroids or comets heading our way. But one could sneak up on us, and that's why the government wants a better plan.

NASA's planetary defense officer, Lindley Johnson, says scientists have found 95 percent of all near-Earth objects measuring one kilometer or bigger. But the hunt is still on for the remaining 5 percent and smaller rocks that could still inflict big damage.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days