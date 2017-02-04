55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US State Department reinstates visas

1 hour 4 minutes 57 seconds ago February 04, 2017 Feb 4, 2017 Saturday, February 04 2017 February 04, 2017 11:03 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - The State Department says it's reversed the cancellations of visas for foreigners after a federal judge put on hold President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

The department had said up to 60,000 foreigners from seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas "provisionally revoked" to comply with Trump's order blocking them from traveling to the United States.

The department says it acted to reinstate the visas after getting word from the Justice Department about the judge's ruling Friday in Washington state.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days