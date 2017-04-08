66°
US soldier killed in action in Afghanistan

55 minutes 12 seconds ago April 08, 2017 Apr 8, 2017 Saturday, April 08 2017 April 08, 2017 10:03 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The U.S. military says an American soldier has been killed while conducting an operation against Islamic State militants in Afghanistan.

In a tweet issued Saturday, a spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan says the soldier was mortally wounded during an operation in Nangarhar Province.

The soldier's name hasn't been announced and no other information has been released.

