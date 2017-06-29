74°
US sets new visa rules for 6 mainly Muslim nations, refugees

June 29, 2017
Source: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration has set new criteria for visa applicants from six mainly Muslim nations and all refugees that require a "close" family or business tie to the United States. The move came after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.
 
Visas that have already been approved will not be revoked, but instructions issued by the State Department Wednesday say new applicants from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran and Yemen must prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling already in the United States to be eligible. The same requirement, with some exceptions, holds for would-be refugees from all nations that are still awaiting approval for admission to the U.S.

