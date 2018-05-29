84°
US says North Korea behind malware attacks

Tuesday, May 29 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image: In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Kim Yong Chol, center, a vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, leaves to return to North Korea, at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, via ABC News.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says computer malware tied to the North Korean government has been targeting U.S. infrastructure and aerospace, financial and media companies for at least nine years to steal information and remotely manipulate networks.
  
The U.S. has accused North Korea of launching a slew of malicious cyber activity in recent years.
  
But this warning comes just as the Trump administration is trying to start denuclearization talks with Pyongyang.
  
The latest warning about malware, called Joanap and Brambul, was issued Tuesday as North Korea leader Kim Jong Un dispatched one of his top advisers to New York.
  
The adviser, Kim Yong Chol, is thought to have been behind a 2014 hack of Sony Pictures Entertainment over a satirical film about a plot to assassinate the North Korean leader.
