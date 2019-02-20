56°
US says Alabama woman who joined Islamic State can't return
WASHINGTON (AP) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says an Alabama woman who left home to join the Islamic State group in Syria is not a U.S. citizen and will not be allowed to return to the United States.
Pompeo says Hoda Muthana does not have a U.S. passport or any legal basis to enter the country.
He said on Wednesday in a statement that she "will not be admitted to the United States."
The 24-year old who joined the Islamic State after becoming radicalized says she regrets aligning herself with the terrorist organization and wants to return to the United States with her 18-month-old son.
