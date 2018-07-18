US Rep. Garret Graves has Democratic challenger

Photo: Justin DeWitt

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Democrat running for one of Louisiana's six U.S. House seats says he is the state's first openly gay congressional candidate.

Justin DeWitt, who works for a land surveying company, signed up for the 6th District race on Wednesday. He's challenging Republican incumbent Garret Graves for the Baton Rouge-based congressional seat.

DeWitt called Graves a "corporate sellout," criticizing the congressman for taking money from PACs. The Democratic candidate, making his first bid for elected office, says he won't accept PAC donations.

DeWitt was the first congressional candidate to register for Louisiana's Nov. 6 ballot, on the opening day of the three-day qualifying period. All six of the state's incumbent congressmen are expected to sign up for re-election. Candidates for the fall election must file their qualifying paperwork by Friday.