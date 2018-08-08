94°
Latest Weather Blog
US Rep. Collins charged with insider trading
NEW YORK (AP) - A federal prosecutor in New York says Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Collins gave an illegal tip that allowed his son and others to avoid hundreds of thousands of dollars in bio-tech stock losses.
U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said at a news conference on Wednesday that Collins was supposed to keep secret "devastating news" he received in an email about a failed drug trial in 2017.
Instead, the prosecutor said congressman called his son within minutes to warn him his investment was in trouble.
Prosecutors in the insider trading case say the call the set off a chain of illicit tips involving the son, the father of the son's fiance and others.
Collins was to appear in federal court in Manhattan later Wednesday to face conspiracy, wire fraud and other counts. He's denied any wrongdoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: Shooter still at large after shots fired at officer Tuesday night
-
It's back to school time for West Baton Rouge, six other parishes
-
Historic Mississippi home makes moves to Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
School resource officers return to Baker schools
-
West Baton Rouge schools prepare for academic year