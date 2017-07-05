US renews offer of Syria cooperation with Russia

80°
July 05, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is renewing an offer to cooperate with Russia in the Syrian conflict, including on military matters, ahead of President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin this week.
  
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday the U.S. is open to establishing no-fly zones in Syria in coordination with Russia as well as jointly setting up a truce monitoring and humanitarian aid delivery mechanism. His comments came as Trump prepared to meet with Putin on Friday in Germany. Tillerson said the U.S.-Russia cooperation would create stability in Syria as US-backed forces continue their assault on the Islamic State group.
  
Tillerson said the group had been "badly wounded" and may be on the "brink of complete defeat," but added that Russia has to play a constructive role.

