US prosecutor calls evidence against El Chapo overwhelming

NEW YORK (AP) - A prosecutor says there's overwhelming proof that Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman flooded the United States with ton-after-ton of cocaine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Goldbarg told a jury in closing arguments Wednesday that the testimony by 14 cooperators, wiretaps and other evidence showed Guzman used corruption and violence to control his drug-trafficking empire. The prosecutor began her argument by detailing testimony about how the Sinaloa cartel boss once cursed at two kidnap victims before shooting them in the head.

Guzman is facing multiple drug and murder conspiracy charges that could land him in prison for life if he's convicted. The defense insists the allegations are fabricated. The government's closing argument was expected to last most of Wednesday. The defense's closing is set for Thursday.