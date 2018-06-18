74°
Latest Weather Blog
US preparing new tariffs on Chinese imports
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is directing the U.S. Trade Representative to prepare new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports, as the nations move closer to a potential trade war.
Trump says the new tariffs, at a 10 percent rate, are retaliation against China should it go through with its planned tariffs on $50 billion in U.S. exports. China's tariffs came in response to similar tariffs Trump put in place on Chinese goods in a bid to lower the trade imbalance.
Trump says, "These tariffs will go into effect if China refuses to change its practices, and also if it insists on going forward with the new tariffs that it has recently announced."
Trump says if China responds to these new tariffs, then he will move to counter "by pursuing additional tariffs on another $200 billion of goods."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Another Louisiana special session on taxes opens
-
Bridge on N. River Road impassable since 2016 flood, drivers demanding answers
-
WATCH: Python hunter rescues 4-foot alligator from the grip of a 10-foot...
-
Nutria spotted around City Park Lakes, best left alone
-
Power returning after thousands affected in EBR after outages
Sports Video
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern