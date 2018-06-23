US prepares coffins for Korean War remains

File Image: North Korean soldiers carry an aluminum casket containing remains of a U.S. serviceman killed during the Korean War toward U.N. Command soldiers at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, on Nov. 6, 1998, via ABC News.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - The U.S. military says it has moved 100 wooden coffins to the inter-Korean border to prepare for North Korea's returning of the remains of American soldiers who have been missing since the 1950-53 Korean War.

U.S. Forces Korea spokesman Col. Chad Carroll also said Saturday that the military sent 158 metal transfer cases to a U.S. air base near South Korea's capital and will potentially use them to send the remains home.

U.S. Forces Korea says the 100 wooden "temporary transit cases" sent to the Joint Security Area at the border were part of preparations to "receive and transport remains in a dignified manner when we get the call to do so."

North Korea agreed to send home U.S. war remains during the June 12 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.