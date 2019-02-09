US opposes withdrawal of guilty plea in officer's shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal prosecutors oppose a man's effort to withdraw his guilty plea on charges related to the 2016 shooting of a Louisiana law officer.

Jarvis Hardy recently moved to withdraw his guilty plea on drug and firearm charges. The plea was part of a deal that included dropping of an attempted murder charge and a major firearms charge in the shooting of federal task force member Stephen Arnold. Hardy's motion says he accepted the deal and a negotiated 35-year sentence because he faced a minimum 45-year sentence if convicted as charged.

Now, his lawyers say changes in federal law could mean a lower minimum sentence.

Prosecutors say in a Friday filing that Hardy made the plea knowingly and that it should stand.

A hearing is set for Thursday.