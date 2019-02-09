57°
Latest Weather Blog
US opposes withdrawal of guilty plea in officer's shooting
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal prosecutors oppose a man's effort to withdraw his guilty plea on charges related to the 2016 shooting of a Louisiana law officer.
Jarvis Hardy recently moved to withdraw his guilty plea on drug and firearm charges. The plea was part of a deal that included dropping of an attempted murder charge and a major firearms charge in the shooting of federal task force member Stephen Arnold. Hardy's motion says he accepted the deal and a negotiated 35-year sentence because he faced a minimum 45-year sentence if convicted as charged.
Now, his lawyers say changes in federal law could mean a lower minimum sentence.
Prosecutors say in a Friday filing that Hardy made the plea knowingly and that it should stand.
A hearing is set for Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Different spellings on Garden District street signs
-
Group repairing Memorial Stadium ahead of event commemorating Baton Rouge Bus Boycott
-
BREC to renovate boxing facility, North 14th Street Park
-
Job fair to be held this weekend for laid-off Georgia Pacific workers
-
Doorbell camera shows packages 'tossed' on porch by delivery driver