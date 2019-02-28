65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US offers $1 million reward in hunt for bin Laden's son

1 hour 14 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, February 28 2019 Feb 28, 2019 February 28, 2019 9:02 PM February 28, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Hamza bin Laden; Photo released by CIA
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. government is offering $1 million for help tracking down the son of the late terrorist leader Osama bin Laden.
  
A State Department notice Thursday says the reward will be paid for help locating Hamza bin Laden in any country as part its "rewards for justice" program.
  
The announcement says bin Laden's son has emerged as a leader of the al-Qaida terrorist group. His father was killed in a U.S. military raid in Pakistan in May 2011.
  
Hamza bin Laden was named a "specially designated global terrorist" in January 2017. He has released audio and video messages calling for attacks against the U.S. and its allies.
  
Al-Qaida was responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S. and other notorious actions.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days