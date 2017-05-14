US: N.Korea missile test hurts talks possibility

File Image: Seattle PI

SEOUL, South Korea - The Trump administration seems to be throwing cold water for now on the idea of talks with North Korea.



A top North Korean diplomat had said on Saturday - a day before the latest missile test from the North - that her country would be willing to meet with the Trump administration for negotiations "if the conditions are set."



And earlier this month, President Donald Trump seemed to open the door to talks when he said he'd be "honored" to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



But Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that "having a missile test is not the way to sit down with the president, because he's absolutely not going to do it."



Haley said that Kim "can sit there and say all the conditions he wants. Until he meets our conditions, we're not sitting down with him."