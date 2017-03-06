68°
Latest Weather Blog
US moves parts of controversial missile defense to SKorea
SEOUL, South Korea - The U.S. military has begun moving equipment for a controversial missile defense system to ally South Korea.
The announcement Tuesday by the U.S. military comes a day after North Korea test-launched four ballistic missiles into the ocean near Japan.
The plans to deploy the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, have angered not only North Korea, but also China, which sees the system's powerful radars as a security threat.
Some South Korean liberal presidential candidates have also said that the security benefits of having THAAD would be curtailed by worsened relations with neighbors China and Russia.
South Korea and the U.S. have said they plan to have THAAD operational by the end of the year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Interstate detour this weekend on I-10 east near Sorrento
-
State blames clerical error for not locating warehouse permits
-
Brusly to consider installing security cameras
-
One Ascension school returns, another moves to temporary site after flood
-
Superintendent: returning to original campus 'means a lot'