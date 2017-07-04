78°
US marks Independence Day with pomp, dazzle, hot dog contest

July 04, 2017
Source: Associated Press

NEW YORK - Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eating.
 
In New York, throngs are expected to watch the annual Macy's fireworks blowout and the Nathan's Famous frankfurter-chomping contest on Coney Island on July Fourth.
 
In Washington, President Donald Trump is observing his first Independence Day in office by hosting a White House picnic for military families, followed by a fireworks viewing event for military families and staffers.
 
In Boston, one of 14 original copies of the Declaration of Independence will be displayed at a museum, and hundreds of thousands of people are expected at the city's fireworks show.
 
Meanwhile, more than 15,000 new citizens will be sworn in during more than 65 Independence Day-themed naturalization ceremonies across the country.

