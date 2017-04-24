US judge temporarily halts Arkansas execution

Jack Jones, left, and Marcel Williams, right

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A federal judge in Little Rock has temporarily halted the execution of Arkansas inmate Marcel Williams after his attorneys questioned whether the night's earlier execution went properly.



U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker halted Williams' execution until 8:30 p.m. Monday or until she issues another order, whichever is later. He had been set for execution at 8:15 p.m. Monday.



Williams' attorneys said that it took 45 minutes for prison staff to place an IV into inmate Jack Jones, who was executed earlier Monday. The attorneys say that Williams, who is obese, could face a "torturous death."



The attorneys' last-minute filing said Jones showed "continued consciousness" after the midazolam was administered.