70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US, Japan come together at Pearl Harbor

35 minutes 30 seconds ago December 27, 2016 Dec 27, 2016 Tuesday, December 27 2016 December 27, 2016 6:26 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

HONOLULU - The leaders of the U.S. and Japan are coming together today at Pearl Harbor - the place where Japan bombed the U.S. in 1941, throwing America into World War II.

President Barack Obama will join Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the memorial that rests on top of the sunken USS Arizona.

The Japanese government says Abe will not be apologizing for Pearl Harbor.

Obama did not apologize for Hiroshima when he visited Japan in May.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days