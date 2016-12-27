70°
US, Japan come together at Pearl Harbor
HONOLULU - The leaders of the U.S. and Japan are coming together today at Pearl Harbor - the place where Japan bombed the U.S. in 1941, throwing America into World War II.
President Barack Obama will join Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the memorial that rests on top of the sunken USS Arizona.
The Japanese government says Abe will not be apologizing for Pearl Harbor.
Obama did not apologize for Hiroshima when he visited Japan in May.
