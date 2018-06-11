90°
US hits Russian firms with sanctions, citing cyberattacks

2 hours 48 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 June 11, 2018 10:41 AM June 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has slapped sanctions on several Russian companies and businessmen for engaging in cyberattacks and assisting Russia's military and intelligence services with other malicious activities.

The Treasury Department said Monday it was imposing sanctions on five Russian firms and three of their executives under legislation passed last year and an executive order aimed at punishing efforts to hack into U.S. computer systems. The sanctions freeze any assets that those targeted may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them.

The companies affected are: Digital Security and its subsidiaries ERPScan and Embedi; the Kvant Scientific Research Institute; and Divetechnoservices. The three sanctioned men are Aleksandr Lvovich Tribun; Oleg Sergeyevich Chirikov; and Vladimir Yakovlevich Kaganskiy; all of whom work for Divetechnoservices.

