US grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 & Max 9 aircraft in wake of deadly Ethiopia crash

President Donald Trump says the US is issuing an "emergency order" grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft after an Ethiopia crash that killed all 157 people on board.

Other nations began grounding the planes this week after the same model of plane experienced similar crashes just months apart. The Ethiopian disaster came just five months after the deadly crash of another new Boeing 737 Max 8 operated by Lion Air in Indonesia.

The rest of the world typically takes it cues from the FAA, long considered the world’s gold standard for aircraft safety. Yet other aviation safety regulators, including the European Union, China, Australia and the United Kingdom, decided not to wait for the FAA to act.