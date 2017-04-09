64°
US gas prices rise 9 cents over 2 weeks, to $2.43 a gallon

April 09, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CAMARILLO, Calif. - The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline rose 9 cents nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.43.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that increased oil prices and the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base contributed to the rise.

She says that unless oil prices retreat quickly, consumers should expect gasoline prices to climb a few more cents.

The national average is up 33 cents per gallon over the price a year ago.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.01 a gallon Friday. The lowest was in Jackson, Mississippi, at $2.09 per gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.58, up 1 cent from two weeks ago.

