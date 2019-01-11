53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US flu season appears milder, one year after brutal one

44 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, January 11 2019 Jan 11, 2019 January 11, 2019 10:29 AM January 11, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - It's early, but officials say the current flu season is shaping up to be gentler than last winter's unusually brutal one.

In most parts of the country right now, the flu strain causing the most illness is a somewhat milder virus. It tends not to cause as many hospitalizations and deaths as the kind of flu that dominated a year ago. Flu vaccines also work better against it.

The flu usually takes off after Christmas and peaks around February. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported the latest flu numbers. Last week, flu was reported to be widespread in 30 states, up from 24 the week before.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days