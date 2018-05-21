US files plea deal in deadly Florida airport shooting

In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Esteban Santiago, center, is led from the Broward County jail for an arraignment in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Federal prosecutors have filed court documents in which an Alaska man agrees to plead guilty to a Florida airport shooting rampage that killed five people and wounded six last year.

The agreement filed Monday says that 28-year-old Esteban Santiago will plead guilty to 11 of the 22 counts against him. Prosecutors reached a deal with Santiago's defense lawyers not to seek the death penalty in exchange for the guilty plea. Instead, Santiago would serve a life prison sentence.

The deal is expected to be finalized Wednesday in court.

The mentally troubled Santiago, of Anchorage, Alaska, acknowledged in the document that he flew to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with a handgun in a checked weapons box in January 2017. Santiago loaded the gun in a bathroom and came out firing.