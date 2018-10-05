US education secretary wraps up tour in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is to wrap up a southern tour by visiting two public charter schools in New Orleans.

DeVos is bringing her "Rethink School" tour to New Orleans on Friday. The U.S. Education Department said DeVos will visit Edward Hynes Charter School to observe what it calls "academically rich, innovative programs." She will also read to students. She will visit the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy where she will take part in a discussion and learn about the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps. U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana is to take part in her visit.

DeVos started the tour in Atlanta on Wednesday and also visited Huntsville, Alabama. She visited Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Lexington and Jackson, Mississippi, on Thursday.