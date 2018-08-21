US deports former Nazi camp guard, 95, to Germany

Photo: USA TODAY

BERLIN (AP) - The White House says a 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard has been deported to Germany, 14 years after a judge ordered his expulsion.

In a statement, the White House said the deportation of Jakiv Palij, who lived in New York City, was carried out early Tuesday. After World War II, Palij hid his involvement in the slaughter of Jews at the Trawniki camp in Nazi-occupied Poland and gained entry to the U.S. by claiming he was a farmer and factory worker.

Though a judge ordered Palij deported in 2004, he continued to live in limbo at his home in Queens because no country would accept him. Palij's fate in Germany is unclear as prosecutors have previously indicated there doesn't appear to be enough evidence to bring wartime charges.