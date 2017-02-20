68°
Latest Weather Blog
US Defense Secretary Mattis: No plan to seize Iraqi oil
BAGHDAD - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the U.S. does not intend to seize Iraqi oil, shifting away from an idea proposed by President Donald Trump that has rattled Iraq's leaders.
Mattis' arrived in Baghdad Monday on an unannounced visit as the battle to oust Islamic State militants from western Mosul moves into its second day. At the same time, the Pentagon is considering ways to accelerate the campaign against IS in Iraq and Syria.
Those efforts could be complicated by Trump's oil threat and his inclusion of Iraq in the administration's travel ban. Those two actions have roiled the nation and spurred local lawmakers to pressure Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to reduce cooperation with Washington.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police thank woman for saving officer during attack
-
Police chief says no reason to be alarmed despite 8 shootings in...
-
Push for "City of St. George" could return, but with obstacles
-
Paratroopers jump into the Box as LSU welcomes military, baseball season
-
Chief: More police, partnerships will work to curb violent streak